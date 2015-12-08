Digital Signage Expo Educational Programs

Digital Signage Expo’s 2016 educational conference will feature four individual full-day educational programs for Digital Signage Expert Group certification or renewal credits.

Tuesday, March 15 – 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

•Digital Signage Certified Expert Program (DSCE)

Designed for anyone whose professional involvement requires a full understanding of all the elements of digital signage and the interconnected technologies that produce the images on-screen.

•Digital Signage Display Expert Program (DSDE)

Designed to provide the information to understand the entire calibration process, each display technology and key elements that can be adjusted/calibrated in concert with one another and relative to the environment in which the display exists.

Friday, March 18 – 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

•Digital Signage Content & Media Expert Program (DCME)

Designed for content creators and managers, this program addresses how content fits into a digital signage or DOOH system, what makes content most effective in this medium, the cost of content, and how to measure it.

•Digital Signage Network Expert Program (DSNE)

Designed to provide an introduction to and full understanding of the complexities and what comprises a digital signage network and what is necessary for successful network operation, network communications and good network security policies.

Courses eligible for certification renewal credits at DSE 2016 include these and all 40 approved seminars on the DSE general conference program, sponsored by BroadSign International.

DSEG certification information is available on "The Path to Digital Signage Professional Certification" page on the DSE website. Registration for the pre- or post-show certifications programs, or any of the educational programs at DSE, which are eligible for certification renewal credits, is available at www.dse2016.