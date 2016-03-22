Digital Signage Expo Announces 2016 APEX Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo has announced the independently judged winners of its APEX Awards for 2016 at its 12th Annual Awards Program as part of the Free Networking Reception and APEX Awards Ceremony Wednesday March 16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

APEX Awards

This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in nine categories from a field of 155 entrants:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation (16 entries)

Gold - Westbury National Show Systems for Winter Festival of Lights - Oakes Hotel, Niagara Falls Ontario

Silver - SET for Palais de Tokyo

Bronze - BARCO for ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown 10

Business & Government Services (18 entries)

Gold - Cineplex Digital Solutions for Scotia Plaza

Silver - Omnivex Corporation and Radiant Technology for Cardinal Health

Bronze - JPMorgan Chase for The Midtown Food Trucks Animation

Education & Healthcare (10 entries)

Gold - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for John J. Hemmingson Center, Gonzaga University

Silver - Level 3 Audiovisual for Saint Xavier University

Bronze - Intermedia Touch for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Event Venues & Hospitality (19 entries)

Gold - McCann Systems for Viacom Corporate Headquarters

Silver - Dreambox Visual Communication Inc. for CityScape Global

Bronze - Westbury National Show Systems for Pepsi Center

Food & Beverage (9 entries)

Gold - GDS Inc. for Starbucks Corporation

Silver - Cineplex Digital Solutions for CF Markville

Bronze - Stingray Business for Fogo Restaurant

Immersive Environments (19 entries)

Gold - Digital Kitchen for Microsoft Corporate Office

Silver - BARCO for Daimler Truck North America at Hoover Dam

Bronze - ZEBRADOG for Livsreise

Public Spaces (25 entries)

Gold - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for Times Square 4K Screen Launch of Vornado Realty Trust

Silver - Pearl Media for JetBlue Airways – A Better Wingman

Bronze - Technomedia Solutions for “Grand Hall Experience” at St. Louis Union Station

Retail (23 entries)

Gold - RMG Networks for Virgin Money

Silver - MaxMedia for MyChicago Window Content Display

Bronze - FGL Sports for Maple Leaf Square Sport Chek

Transportation (16 entries)

Gold - ANC and MTA Arts & Design for “New York Minute” at Fulton Center

Silver - Art of Context for Boston Logan Airport (Massport)

Bronze - Pearl Media for Kumho Tires: Free Throw Challenge at Times Square Station

APEX Installation of the Year - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for Times Square 4K Screen Launch of Vornado Realty Trust

APEX Content of the Year - Digital Kitchen for Microsoft Corporate Office

DSE 2017 is scheduled for March 28-31, 2017, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 29 and 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.