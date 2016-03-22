Digital Signage Expo Announces 2016 APEX Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo has announced the independently judged winners of its APEX Awards for 2016 at its 12th Annual Awards Program as part of the Free Networking Reception and APEX Awards Ceremony Wednesday March 16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
APEX Awards
This year Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in nine categories from a field of 155 entrants:
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation (16 entries)
Gold - Westbury National Show Systems for Winter Festival of Lights - Oakes Hotel, Niagara Falls Ontario
Silver - SET for Palais de Tokyo
Bronze - BARCO for ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown 10
Business & Government Services (18 entries)
Gold - Cineplex Digital Solutions for Scotia Plaza
Silver - Omnivex Corporation and Radiant Technology for Cardinal Health
Bronze - JPMorgan Chase for The Midtown Food Trucks Animation
Education & Healthcare (10 entries)
Gold - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for John J. Hemmingson Center, Gonzaga University
Silver - Level 3 Audiovisual for Saint Xavier University
Bronze - Intermedia Touch for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
Event Venues & Hospitality (19 entries)
Gold - McCann Systems for Viacom Corporate Headquarters
Silver - Dreambox Visual Communication Inc. for CityScape Global
Bronze - Westbury National Show Systems for Pepsi Center
Food & Beverage (9 entries)
Gold - GDS Inc. for Starbucks Corporation
Silver - Cineplex Digital Solutions for CF Markville
Bronze - Stingray Business for Fogo Restaurant
Immersive Environments (19 entries)
Gold - Digital Kitchen for Microsoft Corporate Office
Silver - BARCO for Daimler Truck North America at Hoover Dam
Bronze - ZEBRADOG for Livsreise
Public Spaces (25 entries)
Gold - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for Times Square 4K Screen Launch of Vornado Realty Trust
Silver - Pearl Media for JetBlue Airways – A Better Wingman
Bronze - Technomedia Solutions for “Grand Hall Experience” at St. Louis Union Station
Retail (23 entries)
Gold - RMG Networks for Virgin Money
Silver - MaxMedia for MyChicago Window Content Display
Bronze - FGL Sports for Maple Leaf Square Sport Chek
Transportation (16 entries)
Gold - ANC and MTA Arts & Design for “New York Minute” at Fulton Center
Silver - Art of Context for Boston Logan Airport (Massport)
Bronze - Pearl Media for Kumho Tires: Free Throw Challenge at Times Square Station
APEX Installation of the Year - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for Times Square 4K Screen Launch of Vornado Realty Trust
APEX Content of the Year - Digital Kitchen for Microsoft Corporate Office
DSE 2017 is scheduled for March 28-31, 2017, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 29 and 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.