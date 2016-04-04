Digital Signage Expo 2016 Sets All-Time Records

Digital Signage Expo today announced they set all-time records in attendance and exhibit space at Digital Signage Expo 2016.



The conference and trade show, which ran March 15-18, surpassed last year’s attendance record with more than 4,100 attendees from 69 countries worldwide, also setting a new record. 45 percent of the verified attendance was end users, an increase of 7 percent in Digital Signage Expo’s primary target audience compared to 2015.

The exhibit hall also set a new record of over 84,000 net square feet. Of the over 200 exhibitors, 45 were exhibiting for the first time.

End user attendees represented more larger and well-known companies than ever before, including: Amazon.com, Anheuser-Busch, Capital One, Chevron, Facebook, Honda, JPMorganChase, Kimberly Clark, McDonald’s, Nike, Porsche, Quick Trip, Syracuse University, The Walt Disney Company, The U.S. Air Force Academy and others.

“The big takeaway from DSE 2016 was that attendees were highly qualified,” said Andrea Varrone, Digital Signage Expo’s Show Director. “We worked extremely hard to bring notable brands to the show floor by expanding the breadth and depth of our digital marketing program, increasing the event’s social media reach and leveraging the talents of our attendee relationship team. The investment paid off. DSE continues to be the only venue for connecting with End Users who are knowledgeable about our industry and ready to make purchasing decisions.”

Senior management, communications specialists, marketers, administrators and technologists who attended the show were enthusiastic about seeing the newest technologies and opportunities to network with peers.

"If digital signage is an important part of your business, exhibiting at DSE should be a top priority,” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President of Peerless-AV. “As a long-term presenting sponsor, DSE has offered tremendous value to our business - providing us with the opportunity to meet with partners and customers looking for the best solutions in the space."