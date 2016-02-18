Digital Signage Expo 2016– Creative Innovation at Scale

Digital Signage Expo announced today that its four-part Digital Signage Seminar Program at Digital Signage Expo 2016, designed specifically for digital out-of-home and place-based network operators, will include an hour-long session entitled “Creating Innovation at Scale.”



On Thursday, March 17 from 8 to 9 a.m., Ben Putland, Chief Operating Officer at Grand Visual, and Ryan Laul, Group Director at D-theory, will co-present examples of creative ideas that were designed to scale for network-wide presentation, based on examples of work executed by their respective firms. Both panelists will share their advice and best practices for developing and implementing scalable, innovative creative campaigns.

Digital Signage Expo Advisory Board members recently had the opportunity to comment on this timely topic.

“Creating campaign ads for scalable out-of-home campaigns may be challenging,” said Scott Bell, Founder and CEO, Bell Media. “But with a little thought and focus on reaching the right customer at the right time with the right message, you can craft a content strategy that scales and is effective.”

“The key to a scalable and innovative DOOH campaign is liberal use of dynamically driven content,” said Margit Kittridge, Vice President, Digital Direction, Intersection.