Revolabs Joins Cisco Developer Network

Revolabs has joined the Cisco Developer Network as a Solution Developer within the Cisco TelePresence technology category.

In addition, the Revolabs HD Single/Dual Channel wireless microphone system version 2.6has successfully completed interoperability testing with the Cisco C40/60/90 and MXP Codecs.

The Cisco Developer Network unites Cisco with third-party developers of hardware and software to deliver tested interoperable solutions to joint customers. As a Solution Developer, Revolabs shares Cisco's strong commitment to customer service and satisfaction, has completed interoperability verification testing based on criteria set forth by Cisco, and can provide customers 24/7 customer support. With offerings such as the Revolabs HD Single/Dual Channel wireless microphone system version 2.6, customers can more quickly deploy a broad range of Cisco Compatible business applications, devices, or services that can enhance the capabilities, performance, and management of their Cisco network.

More information about the Revolabs HD Single/Dual Channel wireless microphone system version 2.6 interoperability with the Cisco C40/60/90 and MXP Codecs, all versions, is available here.