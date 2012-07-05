Help Samsung Select the Winner of its Spring Video Competition

Samsung Techwin America’s Electronic Imaging Division (www.samsungpresenterusa.com) would like everyone’s help to select the winner of its Spring 2012 Superhero video contest. “We have been extremely pleased at the creativity and hard work students have exhibited in the preparation of the videos portraying their favorite historical characters,” said Richard Bellomy, V.P. of Sales for Samsung Techwin’s Electronic Imaging Division. “It has been a difficult task, but our judges have narrowed it down to 10 finalists. Now we would like everyone to help vote for the winner.”

Anyone can view the videos and vote by simply going to www.samsungsuperhero.com. The deadline to vote is July 15, 2012. “We have been extremely pleased at the positive feedback that the fall competition will start September 1,” added Bellomy.

Any student in grades K-12 who attends school in a United States or Federal Territory is eligible to enter a digital video of 1-3 minutes in length. Students are to portray a historical character and will be judged on presentation performance, character and content accuracy, and content quality. One student winner will be selected, receiving $500 for themselves and a SAMCAM 860 document camera for their class. The MSRP of the Samsung SAMCAM 860 is $799.

For more information, visit www.samsungpresenterusa.com.