Digital Projection Launches World’s Brightest LED Projector at InfoComm

Digital Projection International (DPI), has launched the INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED, currently the world’s brightest LED projector, according to the company. With 3,000 lumens and a color gamut capable of displaying the REC 2020 color space, the INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED embodies the stability of solid-state Lifetime Illumination, ensuring the displays are reliable and long lasting. The INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED begins shipping in September 2015.

DPI’s new INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED merges the detail and clarity of full 4K resolution with the color space and black levels of LED illumination. By combining true 4K (4096 x 2160) resolution with the color performance of dual sets of LED illuminators, the INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED projector produces an expanded color gamut and brightness. In addition, the INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED eliminates regular lamp replacement cycles from the ownership experience. Freed from the need to fund ongoing lamp replacements—as necessary in traditional lamp-based projectors—current INSIGHT LED series projectors deliver a lower cost of ownership over the lifetime of the display. By producing over 60,000 hours of consistent light output, the solid-state LED illumination provides cost savings and reduced maintenance for end users, as well as peace of mind for the integrators installing INSIGHT LED displays.

Further benefits to employing LED illumination include low power consumption and much lower cooling requirements, resulting in low measureable noise levels and heat output, both of which are important factors when the projector and audience will share the same space. And as the LED illuminators perform equally well in any position, the INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED can be installed in any orientation necessary to support the application. This allows integrators to install these displays in any tilted or rotated configuration necessary.

LED illuminated projectors produce imagery with extraordinarily high color purity and saturation. Thus, as prescribed by the H-K effect, LED displays generally appear much brighter, in some cases up to 30 percent brighter, than a lamp-based display with similar measured lumen specifications.

The INSIGHT 4K 930 and QUAD models feature two Displayport 1.2 inputs, each supporting up to 2048 x 2160 @ 60 fps (4:4:4). Other inputs include HDMI 1.4b, supporting 4096 x 2160 at up to 30 fps (4:4:4) and 60 fps (4:2:2). An optional input supporting HD-SDI and DVI connectivity is also available. Fully 3D capable, DPI’s Dual Flash Processing can be used to multiply the INSIGHT’s displayed frame rate for to display 3D sources at on-screen frame rates up to 144Hz.

Both new INSIGHT displays also incorporate DPI’s ColorMax advanced color calibration system to ensure projected content is color-accurate as well as impressively bright.

Facilities looking for an efficient way to manage multiple INSIGHT 4K LED and INSIGHT 4K Dual-LED projectors in a single venue will have access to DPI’s new Projector Controller software. Designed for use with many of DPI’s 3-chip DLP product line, as well as select single-chip displays, the Projector Controller software allows full management and operation of multiple projectors from a single centralized PC-based application. Ideal for use in large installations, or where projectors are installed in multiple locations within a building, the software can dramatically reduce the time required for setup and configuration.