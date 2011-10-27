Symetrix Hires Jeff Sondermeyer as CTO

Symetrix has hired industry veteran Jeff Sondermeyer as director of engineering and chief technology officer.

Sondermeyer brings almost twenty years of experience to his new role. He split the first decade between Peavey Electronics and Mackie Designs as the digital design leader for pioneering products and he spent the most recent decade with integrated circuit manufacturer Analog Devices (ADI) as senior field apps engineer. During his tenure at ADI, Sondermeyer helped Symetrix integrate ADI's Sharc and Blackfin chips into Symetrix products.

"For a number of years, Jeff has been a major player in the pro audio industry, from his design-side engineering management experience with Peavey and Mackie to his applications engineering work for ADI," said Symetrix founder and CEO, Dane Butcher. "As always, Symetrix maintains an aggressive product development roadmap. We feel very fortunate at this time to have Jeff on board to manage the execution of our strategic product initiatives."