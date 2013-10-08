As Planned, Gefen Founder Steps Down

As the latest example of a move that has become routine when entrepreneurial companies are acquired by large corporations, Gefen LLC yesterday announced that its founder, Hagai Gefen, has left the company to pursue other interests. Moving forward, Gefen will be led by Sean Burke, group president, Nortek Technology Solutions group.

Hagai Gefen

“This is a natural evolution that we have all been anticipating for some time now,” Burke said in a company press release. “We have worked very closely with Hagai and his executive team at Gefen to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Best of all, our new team is extremely excited about the opportunities to propel the Gefen business into the next generation of premium audio/visual solutions.”

During his 25-year tenure with the company, Gefen became widely recognized for his first-to-market developments. These include being one of the first to implement connectivity solutions for the emerging DVI, HDMI, and 3G-SDI formats as well as being among the first to bring reliable wireless high-definition video extension to market.

He is also responsible for growing the company from a small, localized business into a multi-national signal management solutions company that was purchased by Nortek in 2006.

Today, Gefen encompasses several product lines, including the GefenTV line for professional-quality home theater accessories; the Gefen ToolBox line of portable, wall-mounted solutions for system integration; and the GefenPRO line for demanding professional industries.

As president of Gefen, Burke said, he will work closely with the executive management team to guarantee that Gefen remains “on the leading edge of new technologies and their applications.” He is being joined by Kevin E. Weiss, vice president, global sales and business development. Weiss brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and growing small, mid-size, and large enterprise technology businesses, with a proven record of executing transformative strategies for new business growth.

“I’m looking to leverage assets among all the Technology Solutions brands within Nortek in the best possible way to meet a new and exciting future in this highly competitive professional market,” Weiss added. “This is a great time to move the Gefen brand and business forward with total confidence in exceeding our company goals.”