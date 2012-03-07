InfoComm Revises Membership Structure

Fairfax, VA--InfoComm International announced that it is simplifying its membership structure and expanding the amount of free and discounted education offered to members.

Changes will go into effect in early 2013.

"In 2011, the Membership Committee dedicated themselves to resolving long-time challenges voiced by InfoComm's members, including reducing the number of membership options and addressing the administrative constraints revolving around InfoComm's EduBucks program," said Duffy Wilbert, CTS, CAE, senior vice president, Member Services, InfoComm International. "The result is a streamlined membership structure, more free online education, and a standard discount for other training and publications."

Along with these enhancements, the EduBucks program will be retired at the end of 2012. Corporate membership, for businesses, institutions and organizations, will be priced at $500 per year, and will include unlimited access to selected online classes free ($100 value per student), discounted education, free copies of InfoComm/ANSI Standards, discounted market research, and other benefits.

Individual membership, priced at $150 annually, will include discounted training and selected free market research. Both membership levels will include free access to all InfoComm trade shows around the world.

"As an organization dedicated to the advancement of the industry, InfoComm is pleased to offer a wide variety of free and reduced-cost training to our members," said Wilbert. "Because we are discontinuing the EduBucks program, we want to encourage our members to spend their allotment this year at InfoComm 2012 and other in-person and online training sessions by the end of the year."

While the EduBucks program was initially well-received, confusion about eligibility and concerns about administration have lingered. "By offering our most popular on-line programs at no cost, and a standard discount on all other classes, InfoComm is making it easier to train the next generation of AV professionals," said Wilbert.

Members interested in learning more about these developments can visit infocomm.org/newmembership.