Award Grants Complimentary Admission to NSCA Conference

Applications for first-time attendees of the NSCA Business & Leadership Conference are now being accepted to receive the Randy Vaughan Founders Award. Recipients will be provided with complimentary admission to the conference, held February 21-23, 2013 in Phoenix, AZ.

Randy Vaughan was a charter member of NSCA, and served on the NSCA board of directors from 1997-2008, including a two-year term as president beginning in 2005 as well as an NSCA University instructor. His greatest accomplishments for NSCA include the creation of NSCA University and the Business & Leadership Conference, as well as his role as a subject matter expert and content developer for the industry.

“Randy was a passionate advocate of what BLC contributes to systems integrators and the electronic systems industry,” said Andy Musci, NSCA Education Foundation board president. “He understood the importance of being of professional. It went beyond just technical training and knowledge, but rather how to run a good business—and this conference has turned into the event to train integrators into business professionals.”

NSCA's Business & Leadership Conference is the only industry-specific event where owners, executives and managers of commercial electronic systems companies meet to discuss common obstacles, challenges and opportunities. This year’s theme focuses on business transformation and gaining strategies to run a successful and profitable business into the changing world of tomorrow.