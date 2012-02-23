Harris to Emphasize Customer-Centric Philosophy at DSE

Harris will exhibit at the Digital Signage Expo with an approach that emphasizes intimacy with customers — and spreads its digital out-of-home (DOOH) message through content displays, informational presentations and participation in a guided tour.

“The Digital Signage Expo is the premier North American event for the digital signage industry,” said Denise MacDonell, general manager, Harris Digital Out-Of-Home solutions. “For Harris, it’s the primary industry event for building relationships and closing business. The intimacy of the hospitality suite environment will allow us to more closely engage with customers and offer one-on-one demonstrations of our comprehensive solutions for retail, hospitality, sports, live entertainment and other businesses.”

Hospitality suite demonstrations include capabilities to host and support a new interactive web application for Harris® InfoCaster™ software. The embedded application incorporates HTML5 language and dynamic Flash technology to create a true interactive experience for consumers engaged through digital signage. Customers in retail environments, for example, can launch a web browser to locate items for sale in the store — creating an immersive brand experience that links the in-store and online experiences.

Harris will also showcase new features of its Punctuate™ campaign management software, including functionality that allows for scheduling of audio, video stills and animations. The Harris hospitality suite will also feature the “Harris Wireless Zone,” providing free web access for customers.

Harris will showcase content from key customers elsewhere on the floor. Last year, Harris announced its 7-Eleven network deal on the floor of the Digital Signage Expo; this year, the company will speak on the ongoing success of the network, displaying content seen today at 4,344 7-Eleven stores across the country at the LG booth (#500). Harris will also show content created for the Automotive Broadcast Network at the Samsung booth (#811), which is now rolling out its Harris DOOH network at the first of approximately 1,000 auto dealerships targeted through the end of 2012.

Harris will also present five papers this year — a record amount for Harris at the Digital Signage Expo. Presentations include:

Broadcast Mobile DTV and Digital Signage Applications

Don Hewitt, customer solutions manager, will provide insight into how Mobile DTV enables mobile digital signage applications, including the opportunities and challenges for future adoption.

Location TBD: Tuesday, March 6 from 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Got Scale?

Director of Business Development Carre Dawson, along with industry experts from ABC Media, will discuss how to successfully scale large advertising-driven DOOH networks.

Theater A: Wednesday, March 7 from 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Taking Sports Digital Signage Beyond the Traditional Screen

Mike Arthur, general manager for Sports and Live Events, explores how venue operators can make high-impact multi-media presentations.

Location TBD: Wednesday, March 7 from 2:15-3:15 p.m.

7-Eleven One Year Later: What it Takes to Execute a Massive DOOH Network

Project Executive Greg Weitz walks through the ins and outs of successfully deploying the largest DOOH network in North America.

Theater B: Thursday, March 8 from 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Harris will also showcase its World Market Center DOOH installation on the Digital Signage Expo’s sixth annual Guided Installation Tour. Visit http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/digital-signage-guided-installation-tour for more details.For more information: www.digitalsignage.harris.com