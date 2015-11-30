Derek Black Joins QSC as Sales Manager for Canada

QSC has appointed Derek Black as sales manager for Canada.

In this role, Black will focus on QSC’s systems and live sound business units. Derek’s focus will be on business development, strategic accounts management, and continued efforts in building the company's brand in Canada.



Black brings more than 30 years of audio industry experience, with background in both technical and sales management, and more than a decade of experience in independent sales rep force management.



“Canada is a strategic region for QSC, and we will continue investing in the region in manners that ensure our long-term success and also allow us to work closely with both our distribution partner, SF Marketing, as well as dealers and end users by having in-region presence,” said Jatan Shah, chief operating officer at QSC.



Black said, “Teamwork is the first thing that impressed me as I integrate into QSC and learn about the company’s business philosophy. QSC is known for building reliable products, as well as providing a high-level of organized support and service. What finally sold me on joining QSC was their willingness to innovate and adapt to changing market needs.”