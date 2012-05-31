Rental Staging Roadshow, InfoComm AV R&R, NYC July 25

David Keene– Registration is open (free of charge) for the Rental & Staging Roadshow in New York City, to be held on July 25th. The event will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion (123 West 18th Street, 5th Floor New York, NY 10011) with Scharff Weisberg as the co-host. And note that this year, we’re doing something different, and interesting: InfoComm is joining with us to host, the same day/same venue, the “AV R&R”, the New York AV Roadshow & Roundtable, that will include a special Integrator – Consultant Panel addressing the installed AV market. See the agenda at:

The Rental & Staging Roadshow returns to Metropolitan Pavilion for a full day of business and technical tracks, as well as exhibits, breakfast, lunch, and cocktail networking sessions. Tom Stimson, CTS; Andre LeJeune, CTS, InfoComm Staff Instructor Duffy Wilbert, CTS and David Keene, Executive Editor Systems Integration Group, NewBay Media will be the presenters.

Now more than ever, it is important for the rental and staging industry to get together, network, share information, and see new products.

Rental & Staging Roadshow Attendees now receive up to three InfoComm CTS Renewal Units.

If you're near New York City, this is your best opportunity to catch the roadshow on its way across the nation.

