d&b audiotechnik 10D and 30D Amplifiers

The What: At InfoComm 2015, d&b audiotechnik introduced its newest four channel, 2 RU amplifiers. The 10D and 30D are the first d&b amplifiers tailored for permanent integration. They offer the predictable results and rider friendliness of d&b with features and costs tailored for installation applications.

The What Else: The 10D and 30D deliver 700 W and 1600 W per channel respectively and share the same Digital Signal Processing platform and capabilities as the d&b D20 amplifier and the flagship D80. These amplifiers all provide comprehensive d&b loudspeaker management and switchable filter functions. They incorporate two 16-band equalizers comprising parametric, notch, asymmetric and shelving filters along with up to 10 seconds of delay for each of the four channels. Between them they cover almost all install applications, differing only in output voltage and loudspeaker setups. The extensive DSP capabilities are also ready for further expansion via future d&b firmware updates. This ensures that the 10D and 30D amplifiers are future ready investments.