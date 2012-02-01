AMX Adds New DVX-3150HD Configurations

AMX has revealed new configurations of the Enova DVX-3150HD All-In-One Presentation Switcher.

“The dealer response to the Enova DVX for its ability to knock out imperfect scaling and HDMI/HDCP headaches has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Jeff Burch, AMX senior product line manager. “While our integrators feel the DVX meets an incredible need, there were three requests we repeatedly received; extend the range. They wanted a model with fewer inputs at a lower cost, the ability to bring sources in remotely via DXLink Inputs and models with 70/100V speaker amplification. AMX is exceeding expectations with extension of the range to eight.”

The smaller, 6x3 models are the Enova DVX-2150HD-SP, Enova DVX-2150HD-T, Enova DVX-2155HD-SP and Enova DVX-2155HD-T. The new configurations of the original 3150HD-SP, a 10x4 unit, are the Enova DVX-3150HD-T, Enova DVX-3155HD-SP and Enova DVX-3155HD-T. As with the 3150HD, the new models are built on the concept of providing a platform for the perfect meeting in any room configuration, be it a conference room, classroom or auditorium.

Each model in the DVX line provides a complete AV/IT platform for audio, video and networked control for any mixture of digital and analog sources, multiple displays, and video conferencing. They all feature exclusive AMX technologies like SmartScale, which delivers video that is perfectly scaled for each connected display, eliminating the integration challenges that can occur when sources and displays have different supported resolutions. Also onboard is InstaGate Pro, which smartly – and without special tools – addresses key constraints and delays posed by HDMI/HDCP, drastically speeding installation time.

Of the new configurations, “215x” models have 6 inputs and 3 outputs while the “315x” models have 10 inputs and 4 outputs. Model numbers ending with a “55” replace two HDMI inputs found in models ending in “50” and instead include two DXLink twisted pair inputs. Additionally, the “T” in the model number designates units with a 70/100V amplifier. “SP” models have an 8 Ohm amplifier.