Free Webcast on Production for High-Profile Events

Registration is open for Sonic Foundry's Webcast for the Enterprise called "High-Quality Production for High-Profile Events and Execs"

It will take place Tuesday, January 25, 2011, 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Lockheed Martin created a unique business and technology model for consistently producing live, high-production-value corporate webcasts for a national audience. Their approach not only eliminated any fear of going live with executive webcasts, but also led to a logarithmic growth in webcast production over the last 5 years.

Would you like to meet the man responsible for that successful enterprise streaming media strategy?

Register now for the opportunity to ask live questions of Eric Hards, manager for Streaming Media Services at Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company. He holds over 20 years of experience in multimedia production, with 6 years hands-on expertise managing the Mediasite webcasting platform within an enterprise setting.

Whether you are working with streaming technology daily or looking to kick off a webcasting initiative within your company, Eric is sure to motivate with webcasting tips and tricks to make your life easier:

What up front planning and testing he undertakes before each live webcast



How to translate tried and true video production techniques to the web for live streaming



Tips for developing strong relationships with both IT and other AV personnel, as well as executive speakers



Plus ways to leverage your existing infrastructure within your organization

Eric Hards manages Streaming Media Services for Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company and previous was Team Lead of Lockheed Martin's Enterprise Business Services Multimedia Solutions Group. Eric is considered an enterprise expert for Lockheed Martin's streaming media strategy, and he and his award-winning teams have produced corporate and executive webcasts all over the country. Eric is an industry expert in multi-platform publishing, streaming media and web design, taught for the University of California and New York and has spoken at Streaming Media, InfoComm, Intranets, Seybold, MacWorld, Unleash and Comdex.

Moderator: Sean Brown, VP Sonic Foundry