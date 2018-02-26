Datapath Wall Designer Software Now Available for MacOS

The What: Visual solution engineer Datapath is now shipping its Wall Designer software for the MacOS platform. After listening to customer feedback—especially from the creative industries—the software has been completely recreated for the MacOS platform taking advantage of Apple’s modern Mac 64-bit architecture and multi-core processing. The software is available as a free download for Datapath’s customers.

The What Else: Wall Designer is designed to take the stress out of configuring hardware for a project by automatically adding one of Datapath’s range of multi-display controllers, projects, and assigning each output to a monitor. By redrawing screen assignments to suit the project's needs, it speeds and eases installation builds. Connecting a number of wall controllers to a Mac and Wall Designer will allow users to assign the wall controller to monitor and program them. Full monitor EDID management is available for timing adjustments.

One of the benefits of the Wall Designer software is the information it provides for configuration. Information such as screen dimensions—in pixels and millimeters, bezel sizes, and refresh rates are all included. The ability to choose from a list of previously used monitors as well as adding other monitors and even bespoke RGB LED configurations has created software which makes display wall configuration and implementation easier.

Wall Designer also features a user-driven monitor database. The range of monitors in the application’s database has grown to cover an large and constantly growing number of unique devices, as users have added their own monitors and submitted these back to Datapath for inclusion.

"Datapath has developed Wall Designer for MacOS after listening to its customers and their requirement to run Wall Designer on the same computers they are creating their videos on,” said Mark Rogers, Datapath’s product manager for software. “This is a high percentage of Apple hardware, so we have developed the software to take advantage of the modern Mac’s architecture and processors, but retaining the look, feel, and features that the PC version has to offer. This will provide seamless usability across platforms for our creative users.”

The Bottom Line: Wall Designer is engineered to provide an easy and intuitive visual interface for the Fx4, Fx4-SDI, and Hx4 multi-screen display wall controllers offering an advanced video wall design and Implementation suite. It enables users to place projects across a virtual canvas. Adjusting the input resolution ensures the project matches the content, with Wall Designer automatically arranging the capture regions or adjusting each region to suit.