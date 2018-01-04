Datapath Strengthens U.S. Midwest Presence With New Appointment

Datapath has appointed Eric Wooton as the company’s senior sales manager for Midwest USA. Wooton, who joined in early December 2017, is one of recent additions to the expanding team in the Americas, where Datapath is witnessing increasing demand for its wall display, video graphics, and capture technologies.

Based in Dallas, TX, Wooton will be covering the entire Central belt, from the TOLA region (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) in the South, up through Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, and into the Northern states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. He arrives at Datapath after gaining extensive and highly relevant industry experience such as sales director, ZeeVee; regional sales manager, RBG Spectrum; and regional sales manager, Crestron Electronics.

“Although I’ve been in sales for many years, I have a strong technical background in AV and communication system design, which is obviously a good fit for a company such as Datapath; in fact, I started out as an electronics technician for the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Wooton. “I also have good business acumen, which I picked up when running my own AV integration company for the home theater market between 2003 and 2007.”

Well known to many throughout the Midwest AV industry, Wooton said the timing is perfect for Datapath to make rapid gains in market share.

“Although the markets here have been somewhat depressed in recent years, in the past 18 months or so, we’ve seen real indicators that sectors such as oil and gas are coming back to life,” he explained. “The big names are hiring again and projects that were previously on hold are now being released, which in particular means there will be a number of command and control opportunities coming to light.”

Wooton, who was educated at Texas A&M University, is now looking forward to promoting Datapath’s products and brand, and building a strong network of clients among the large contingent of AV system integrators, dealers, and resellers in the region.

“There are a lot of opportunities here for products such as the Datapath VSN wall controller, while the Fx4 is phenomenal, especially with its super-easy Wall Designer interface,” he added. “Datapath’s new Quant software is also very exciting as the Midwest has many boardroom and control room collaboration applications.”

Mark Bohs, director of sales, the Americas, said: “Eric has a number of skills that will prove highly beneficial to both Datapath and our customers. Not only can he call upon direct sales experience in our industry, but he has a technical background that will earn him an enormous amount of respect among our client base. I am sure Eric will prove to be a key member of the team as we look to continue our fast-track growth here in the Americas.”