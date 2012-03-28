Mitchell Rosenberg Appointed VP Of Channel Sales At NanoLumens

NanoLumens® has announced the appointment of industry veteran Mitchell R. Rosenberg to the position of Vice President of Channel Sales, effective immediately, according to an announcement made today by Rick Cope, President of the Norcross, Georgia based company.

“We are very pleased to announce that Mitch has joined our team,” Cope said today, “and he does so at a time when the company is growing and expanding at a phenomenal rate. The market response to our commercially available line of flexible and fixed LED displays has been nothing short of amazing since their launch in November of last year. Mitch is going to play an important role in developing and implementing our long-term channel marketing programs — and he has the right combination of sales and leadership experience to ensure the success of these programs.”

Prior to joining NanoLumens, Rosenberg served as Director of Sales at Christie Digital Systems, Dallas, Texas, where he was responsible for leading the consolidated sales and business development team that spearheaded opportunities in both control room and new markets targeted by Christie MicroTiles. Rosenberg succeeded in forging customer relationships with dealers, systems integrators, in-house and independent representatives, consultants and end-users. Prior to this position, Rosenberg was a business development manager for Christie MicroTiles, an award-winning modular display system. Before joining Christie, he led major sales initiatives in the wireless network solutions industry as well as the AV control and display systems manufacturing fields. Rosenberg is an industry pioneer, responsible for introducing some of the first LED display systems in the United States.

“NanoLumens is revolutionizing the way the entire world views digital signage,” Rosenberg said today, “and I look forward to helping dealers, distributors, designers, consultants, and integrators fully commercialize the unique benefits the NanoLumens line of flexible and fixed displays deliver. I’m proud to join this remarkable company and become a member of the NanoLumens team!”

In addition to being CTS certified, Mitchell Rosenberg is a member of ICIA, ITVA, SMPTE, NAB, CEDIA, INFOCOMM, and LEED.