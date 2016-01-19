D.A.S. Launches Sound Force Series

TheWhat: D.A.S. launched its Sound Force Series of club systems designed for dance venues. The new series presently offers four models comprising mid-high, mid bass, and subwoofer options.

TheWhatElse: The SF-112 is a mid-high 3-way cabinet designed for passive or bi-amp operation. The mid-range is handled by a D.A.S. 12HQ loudspeaker. A D.A.S. M-75N neodymium compression driver is used to reproduce high frequencies. Both components are mounted to fiberglass horns. The ultra-high frequencies are handled by twin "bullet" type tweeters mounted on supports.

The SF-215 is a bass system comprising two DAS 15" loudspeakers in a fourth order bass-reflex configuration. The bass cabinets can either be stacked, or flown on both sides of the SF-112 to form a 4-way array. Two subwoofer options are available in the Sound Force series. The SF-221, a double 21" subwoofer comprising twin 21LXN4 loudspeakers in "V" loaded configuration and the SF-30A, a powered ultra-low system. The SF-30A employs a 30" push-pull moving magnet transducer powered by a Class D amplifier offering 7,500W continuous power for low frequency reproduction.

TheBottomLine: Cabinet construction for the Sound Force Series is consistent with the D.A.S. pro systems standards, using birch plywood, a robust build and the durable ISO-flex coating for years of service. System details can be painted in Pantone colors by special order. Threaded rigging points are available on the SF-112 and SF-215 cabinets to facilitate flying.