AKG iPad And iPhone Apps

Anaheim, CA--For its Perception series of headphones and microphones for live stage and studio, as well as wireless microphone applications, AKG introduced its first application exclusively for the Apple iPad. AKG also released its Wireless App 2.0. Both are available in the Apple iTunes store.

Fully integrated with Facebook and Twitter, the Perception iPad application offers a comprehensive and interactive guide answering all questions concerning the Perception line. A visual tour through the entire line provides detailed descriptions and specifications, including a function to match the optimal audio equipment for any live sound or recording setting.

Users can copy and paste any section of the application to their Facebook or Twitter accounts or e-mail a section directly from the Perception app. Video demonstrations featuring the Perception series in use on stage, in the studio and how to properly care for the line are all available via the application.

Supporting the Apple iPhone 4 retina display, version 2.0 offers advanced control functionality, allowing users to manage and change their wireless system parameters, including the name of the setup and frequency signals. The newly adopted ALERT system automatically issues a warning if there is a low microphone battery or an antenna malfunction. The app also suggests possible solutions for solving signal issues.

“We have reached a completely new level of hands-on sound engineering with the AKG Wireless application 2.0,” stated Philipp Sonnleitner, product manager for HiQnet and system integration. “With the next generation of AKG’s smart phone-based technology, we are offering an intricate free service to our dedicated users, without extra expense or stress during the already demanding environment of a live sound event. Version 2.0 is easy to use, but will have a dramatic affect on the industry, improving sound quality for audio professionals and musicians.”

Adding to the capabilities of the AKG 1.0 app, 2.0 revamps the wireless system and radio frequency connection monitoring capabilities, compatible with the AKG wireless mics, including the DMS 700, WMS 4000/4500 and IVM 4 in-ear monitoring system. With a Wi-Fi connection, users are connected to the AKG HUB 4000 Q, which can be used side-by-side with HiQnet System ArchitectTM as the entire system is based on the advanced HiQnet protocol.

