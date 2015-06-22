Daktronics Transparent Signage in Philadelphia

Mellon Independence Center (MIC) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has added MEDIAMESH LED lighting to the façade of their roof from Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, and GKDMETALFABRICS.

The transparent signage atop the Mellon Independence Center in Philadelphia, Penn.



MEDIAMESH combines Daktronics’ LED technology with a stainless-steel structure. The installation at MIC, completed early in 2015, features 6,816 square feet of display space that recreates the building’s original static crown signage.

“We are thrilled to a have a prominent building like the rebranded Lits building as our first-ever retail/office venue installation by GKD & Daktronics,” said Andrew Melton, president of A2aMEDIA.

The façade can be seen on Market Street in Philadelphia as it follows the roofline to show on two sides of the MIC building. The display is fully video capable and can be updated and changed with content for advertising and other messaging.

Daktronics LED video and messaging display technology has environmental protection for low power consumption.