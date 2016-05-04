Daktronics Integrates Venue LED Lighting Into Game-Day Experience

Daktronics today announced they have integrated control of a venue’s solid-state LED lighting with Daktronics Show Control System. With the ability to send and receive lighting triggers, Show Control is able to incorporate LED lighting into the game-day experience to compliment the content running on any video display in a facility. This feat was accomplished at Globe Life Park in March, home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.



“This capability is the very beginning of a trend that’s coming to live sporting events,” said Jay Parker, Daktronics Vice President of Live Events. “Incorporating the venue’s general lighting into the game-day production increases the fan experience and opens up a wide variety of possibilities for sponsors by matching lighting elements with video display content. As venues make the lighting switch to LEDs, more and more opportunities will present themselves to connect the capabilities of LED lighting into the game-day production.”

Daktronics worked with leading companies in the sports lighting market to establish two-way communication between select DMX-based lighting servers and Show Control.

“We have developed a lighting control plug-in for Show Control’s integration engine making it possible to access and operate stadium or arena lighting within any given game-day element,” said Tony Kuck, Daktronics control systems product manager. “The two-way triggering allows for ultimate flexibility in the control of video displays in conjunction with LED lighting solutions.”

The opportunities this capability represents range from further highlighting key moments in a game to incorporating color washes that match a sponsor’s branding during their advertisement. The lighting can be triggered to enhance every home run, slam dunk, touchdown or goal.