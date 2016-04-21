Da-Lite To Unveil New Rental Screen At InfoComm 2016

The What: Da-Lite will unveil a new rental screen called Fast-Fold NXT in June at InfoComm 2016.



The What Else: Fast-Fold NXT incorporates feedback from a holistic approach, and Da-Lite interviewed customers all over the world including owners, technicians, and end users to incorporate an unprecedented number of upgrades to a Da-Lite product.

“To say that Fast-Fold NXT is stronger, faster and simpler, and features clean lines and a new surface, only gives you a brief overview of this product,” said Melissa Rone, senior marketing manager, Da-Lite. “There are a lot of upgrades and changes that we are excited to make available to our customers.”