Da-Lite at Almo E4 Los Angeles

Almo Professional A/V revealed today that Da-Lite’s Parallax 0.8 Ambient Light Rejecting Technology will be featured this week on the E4 AV Tour, coming to Los Angeles on April 21.

“E4 exhibitors frequently choose our show to feature new products because they know those products will be exposed to the region’s top Pro AV integrators, resellers and consultants,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “The theme for the E4 spring tour is ‘Fully Charged’ and the Parallax screen does just that — it is designed to energize an install with a larger-than-life image and this will be shown in action on our exhibitor floor.”

“Parallax is ideal for the Pro AV market because it overcomes a major challenge – ambient light,” said Melissa Rone, Senior Marketing Manager, Da-Lite. “The dark surface mimics the look of a flat panel, but without the glare. Additionally, it can be much larger and easier to handle as it ships unassembled up to 120-inches diagonally. We are excited that Parallax can be a part of Almo’s E4 show in Los Angeles because of the volume of attendees, and it is great to build the excitement for this new technology before InfoComm.”

E4 Southern California Details

E4 Southern California is taking place on April 21 at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel in Los Angeles, CA from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is a complimentary event, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.