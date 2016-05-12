d3 Technologies Grows Management and Support Teams Worldwide

d3 Technologies recently welcomed several global new hires and opened two new office locations as the company rapidly expands worldwide.

d3 has experienced rapid growth in the US where d3 has become the media server of choice for many productions. High-profile credits include the Grammys, Seattle Opera, Madison Square Gardens, Detroit Auto Show, United Nations, and most recently Beyonce’s Formation World Tour. Fleurette Vincent has joined d3 as sales and training administrator based in New York City where d3’s first US office is set to open at the end of May. Vincent will support the wider US team as d3 expands its profile in North America. d3 is also looking to fill training and support manager slots in the new US office.

d3 will also open a new office in Hong Kong in early May to meet the growing demand for d3 products in the APAC region and to better serve its customers there. d3 has already made headway into the APAC region with credits including Infiniti Press Conference and Audi Press Conference in China, Millenia Tower Singapore, Vivid and White Night light festivals in Australia. Desmond Yim, who has come on board as regional sales manager, will head up the APAC region. He formerly served as ETC’s regional sales manager for Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan and Singapore. Yim has a bachelor of engineering degree in building services engineering from the University of Hong Kong and is currently completing his MBA. Chrysant Liu, d3’s new APAC senior sales and marketing officer, and another ETC veteran will support him. Yim and Liu speak fluent English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

As well as making headway into new markets, d3 is growing at its London headquarters with a number of new hires in development, software engineering, and finance.

Lars Paape brings a wealth of experience to his new role as product development manager where he will drive advancements in d3 software to benefit the wider d3 user community. A scientific software consultant, Paape has worked with Thermo Fisher Scientific and MA Lighting. He has a masters degree in mathematics.

New support manager Christian Dickens will be heading up the support team. Dickens was formerly media server and control systems manager at PRG XL Video and a projection technician at The Projection Lab.

Two new hires will boost d3’s software engineering team. Senior software engineer Andy Briggs joins d3 from 7th Sense where he worked his way up through the ranks. There he traveled extensively to provide on-site support to customers and worked on a browser-based user interface for day to-day show control and automation. Briggs served for five years as an electronics engineer with the Royal Navy; he qualified in electronic engineering at Portsmouth University while enlisted.

Software engineer Mit Patel comes on board from Stage Technologies where he spent eight years on the development team and gained extensive automation knowledge. Patel is a graduate of the University of Sussex where he studied electronic engineering.

Ryan Sklar also joins d3 as its new finance director. He has wide international experience in budgeting, consolidation, international finance, and operations. Sklar has held various global and EMEA regional financial roles at Young & Rubicam Group, A2B by Hero Ec, and CR Bard. He has a BA degree in accounting and finance from Bournemouth University and an ACMA and CGMA from The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.