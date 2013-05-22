VUE Audiotechnik Advanced Software Offerings

With the al-4 Subcompact Line Array System now shipping, VUE Audiotechnik has revealed a technology roadmap that will bring immediate enhancements to the al-4's capabilities, while also foreshadowing broader technology initiatives to be unveiled at the upcoming InfoComm show in Orlando.



VUE has licensed a complete suite of acoustic measurement and modeling software from Berlin-based AFMG Technologies. Included are EASE Focus 2, SysTune, and AFMG's FIRmaker technology.

"As the undisputed leaders in acoustic measurement and room modeling, I'm tremendously excited to leverage AFMG's powerful technologies across the VUE product lines," explained VUE CEO Ken Berger. "We're kicking off this collaboration by making EASE Focus 2 available for use with our new al-4 line array."

EASE Focus 2 is a sound system design and aiming application that is able to predict line array performance in virtually any venue. Users can optimize the array’s configuration to maximize both output and coverage. The free EASE Focus 2 software for VUE’s al-4 line array is available immediately from VUEaudio.com. At the same time, VUE is distributing the al-4 GLL file for use with AFMG’s full EASE 3D acoustic modeling application.

VUE Audiotechnik is also announcing the immediate availability of SystemVUE networking and control software for all VUE DSP-enabled loudspeakers and processors. Currently this includes the h-Class full-range systems and subwoofers, as well as the V4 Systems Engine that powers the al-4 Compact Line Array System.