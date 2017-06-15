d3 Media Servers Play Key Role At 2017 Brit Awards

The 37th edition of the annual Brit Awards, held at London’s O2 Arena and televised on U.K. network ITV1, pulled in over five million viewers this year. The iconic pop music awards used three d3 Technologies 4 x 4pro media servers for the video mapping of the show’s extensive and dynamic content.

“We’ve used d3 on this kind of show a number of times now, and have an established workflow which incorporates the d3 process,” says Chris Saunders, Managing Director at Ogle Hog Ltd. “The ability to pre-program the show in advance was a significant part of the process.”