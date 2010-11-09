Register Nov. 18 Digital Signage 2010

David Keene– Registration is still open, for next week’s big Digital Signage event. And you won’t have to leave your desk, or pay, to attend. What a concept…. Click here to register for Digital Signage 2010



The Digital Signage 2010 virtual trade show, produced by NewBay Media and InfoComm, returns on November 18, bringing up-to-date information on digital signage industry advancements.

Free to attend, the virtual trade show includes conference sessions with live Q&A, keynotes and vendor presentations; virtual exhibit booths with supplier/buyer interaction; downloadable reference material; and a virtual lounge for idea exchange and social networking.

Digital Signage 2010 also includes a series of scheduled chats led by InfoComm educators and the editors of Digital Signage Magazine, AV Technology and Systems Contractor News, covering digital signage in retail, smartphone/digital signage crossover, education campuses and digital signage, new display technologies and much more.

Among the featured presentations are the following:

Lyle Bunn, Principal & Strategy Architect, BUNN Co., Advancing Digital Signage based on ROI

Laura Davis Taylor, Creative Realities Inc., Using Digital to Drive Emotional Connections

Jeff Murray, Spectracal, Screen Optimization for Your Digital Signage Project

Chris Connery, Display Search, Deciphering Display Sales

Alan Brawn, Brawn Consulting, Beyond the Flat Panel: the Changing Nature of Displays in the AV and Digital Signage Worlds

Graeme Spicer, General Manager of Digital Media, NEC Display Solutions Monetizing DOOH Networks

Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting, The Right Tool for the Job - Commercial vs. Consumer Panels.

