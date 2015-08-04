D-Tools Announces Multi-Day SI 2015 Training

D-Tools Inc. will hold a multi-day System Integrator Training in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 16-18.

During the three-day comprehensive, hands-on training event instructor and D-Tools training partner Ryan Brown of Media Entertainment Design will guide attendees through the D-Tools project lifecycle, offering best practices, extensive tips, tricks, and proven techniques to help maximize the use of D-Tools System Integrator 2015 (SI 2015).



"While we offer web-based trainings and have lots of tutorial videos, these multi-day courses provide a much deeper dive, and attendees leave with a far greater understanding of the many ways D-Tools can be utilized," said Tim Bigoness, VP of sales and marketing at D-Tools. "We are thrilled to be training in Austin and appreciate our MVP Partner, Screen Innovations, for graciously hosting the event."



The intensive multi-day training session will include an introduction to SI 2015 on day one, with tips and best practice recommendations; how to build and manage a product database; manage revisions and change orders; better understand how to exploit the D-Tools reporting engine; and gaining hands-on experience creating winning proposals.



Day two will deep dive into product documentation in Microsoft Visio. Trainees will get valuable hands-on experience creating comprehensive D-Tools documentation, including line diagrams, floor plans, elevations, schematics, and installation and wiring reports.



On day three, users will cover management processes and advanced skills, such as customizing reports and an introduction to the new Mobile Install feature, which gives users the power to publish install tasks and service orders to a portal powered by the D-Tools Cloud that can be accessed by those in the field as well as to send and receive device-level notifications.



The training will wrap with a walk-through that details how to integrate D-Tools with QuickBooks to streamline accounting processes tied to D-Tools projects.



The multi-day D-Tools System Integrator Training will be held at Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) partner Screen Innovations' Austin headquarters. Registration is now open but space is limited. Interested parties are encouraged to register at http://d-tools.com/austin-training-2015/.