CyberTouch to Showcase Evo Tilt Multi-Touch Tables at InfoComm

The What: CyberTouch will show its Evo Tilt line of design-forward multi-touch tables, which feature a touch surface with an ergonomic 45-degree adjustment for comfortable multi-user interactivity, at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: CyberTouch’s Evo Tilt line of tables are available from 32 inches up to 65 inches, and can be designed with single or multiple users in mind. CyberTouch’s proprietary advanced IR touch technology or Projected Capacitive technology allow users to interact with content through one simple touch or up to 80 simultaneous touch points. Evo Tilt tables utilize HD 1080p and 4K commercial-grade monitors that house customized ventilation systems so monitors can be used in horizontal mode for 24/7 operation.