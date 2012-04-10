Cabletime Expands U.S. Operations

Mt. Arlington, NJ--New Jersey-based Cabletime USA has announced the expansion of its U.S. operation and its recent move to a purpose-designed U.S. headquarters facility.

In addition, the company has opened a Washington, DC satellite facility to meet with growing Federal Government demands.

President David LeMonte Shepherd sees these moves as a launching pad to further expand the company's team of in-house sales, service and technical support staff, enabling Cabletime to deliver a better customer experience. The 28-year-old firm offers a variety of options for the distribution of digital Media such as IPTV and digital signage to multiple locations over existing networks.

Cabletime brings together AV and IT experts in the field of Video Distribution, specializing in multiple end points in multiple buildings on WAN. The company works with some on the top consultants and integrators in the country, according to LeMonte Shepherd.

The new, larger space also resonates with the firm’s commitment to a collaborative work environment. Having the extra space allows all areas of the business to fully integrate on all projects.