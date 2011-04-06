Accent Acquires Trinity Technology

Accent Electronic System Integrators has acquired Trinity Technology of Boca Raton, FL. The transaction was effective March 29.

Accent is a privately-held electronic system integrator, focused on providing converged audio, video, data, security, and communications systems for a variety of facilities. Trinity Technology was launched in 2006 to specialize in upscale residential and yacht installations throughout the U.S. and abroad.

“This acquisition complements Accent’s plan for aggressive growth. It reinforces our focus on developing and implementing solutions for complex integrated voice, data, security, sound, lighting, audio, and video applications, and brings our unique experience and expertise to bear for a large customer base throughout Southern Florida. This acquisition effectively accelerates our expansion plans with respect to a Southeast Florida office,” said Dan Robbins, president of Accent.

“The strength of Trinity Technology in the market and their position with estate properties has enhanced our ability in a segment of the market typically reserved for a very select group of firms. Coupled with the recent acquisition of Illuminated Environments, the combination greatly expands our ability to serve the full spectrum of the market with significant expertise in lighting, audio/video, voice/data, and controls. We look forward to integrating these new capabilities into our firm and developing new offerings for our customers.”