Kramer Introduces Up-Scaling Converter

Kramer has introduced the VP-409, a converter for up-scaling composite video and s-Video up to computer graphics video resolutions.

The VP-409 is designed for multimedia and presentation applications, conference room systems, and applications requiring conversion of composite video or s-Video to computer graphics video format for use in RGBHV systems.

The VP-409 has one composite video input on an RCA connector, and one s-Video input on a 4-pin connector. It accepts PAL-B/D/G/H/I, NTSC 3.58, and NTSC 4.43 video formats. The unit has one computer graphics video output on a 15-pin HD computer graphics video connector and supports resolutions of 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1280x800, 1366x768, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1680x1050, 1600x1200, 1920x1080, and 1920x1200. The VP-409 has a built-in 3D de-interlacer and a 3D comb-filter.

The VP-409 features an external 5V DC power source, making it suitable for field operation, front-panel buttons for selecting the input source and the output resolution, and a non-volatile memory that retains the last setting after switching the power off.

The VP-409 is housed in a compact Kramer TOOLS enclosure and sells in the United States at a list price of $445.00 per unit.