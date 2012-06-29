Extron Debuts High-Resolution VGA Line Driver with EDID Minder

Extron Electronics has launched the

Extender Plus

VGA and Audio Line Driver with EDID Minder

®

.

The Extender Plus is available in Decora®-style and AAP form factors, and the company says it provides convenient AV access and signal extension for a wide variety of environments.

"VGA line drivers are standard in nearly every professional AV system design, but now they need to do more than just boost AV signals," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "The new Extender Plus products expand the capabilities of the popular Extron Extender Series by including EDID Minder, a valuable technology that ensures reliable EDID management for computers and displays."

To maintain signal integrity over long distances, the Extender Plus provides video amplification and peaking control to compensate for attenuation that can occur in long cable runs. Proper signal compensation supports a more detailed image with greater contrast. Additional integrator-friendly features include an EDID capture mode, selectable resolutions and refresh rates, and real-time status LED indicators for system monitoring. Both versions also include an energy-efficient, external universal power supply for worldwide compatibility.

www.extron.com