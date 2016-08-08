Crimson AV Ships Mounting Solutions

A number of Crimson AV’s new releases for 2016 are in stock and now shipping. With almost 20 new products being released in 2016, there are a variety of new mount solutions that address needs in security, custom video walls, large-format displays, and more. New products now shipping are:

DS50HL Bolt Down Security Table Stand Mount

With integrated security at every connection point and a proprietary one-touch Lock and Key system, the Bolt Down Security Stand is designed for enhanced security. It features a 30- or 45-degree swivel lock to prevent over-rotation and possible damage to monitor, walls, or furniture and through-column cable management to allow for cables to be routed through the mounting surface and away from the general public. It also features lateral shift to improve display positioning, and security covers to block access to attachment points, and recessed security screw to prevent access to the surface attachment point without specialized tool (included).

A50HL Articulating Security Wall Mount

Integrated security coupled with articulation provide security and flexibility. This sturdy wall mount accommodates monitors from 32 to 50 inches with VESA patterns from 100 to 400 millimeters. The A50HL features proprietary one-touch Lock and Key security system to prevent unwanted removal of the TV, and pulls out and swivels for ideal viewing angles. Its multiple joint arms hold a screen 3.8 inches from a wall and can extend up to 15.5 inches, allowing guests or viewers to attain a suitable viewing angle while maintaining security and tamper resistance.

VW400M Mosaic Video Wall Mount

The Mosaic Video Wall Mount provides the ability to customize to nearly any desired look and feel. The sturdy wall mounts can accommodate any display monitor up to 150 pounds and up to a 400-by-400 VESA pattern. Its multiple predetermined rotation angles allow configuration at 30, 37.5, 45, 52.5, and 60 degrees for enhanced options. The mounts include one-touch Security Lock and Key system to ensure security, and fine adjustment for leveling the video wall layout including lateral and vertical adjustment, rotation, and plumb adjustments. Each mount includes a pullout feature that extends up to 10 inches for service without disruption to the rest of the configuration.

ADCPU50 Component Hub, Back Cover

The hub features a convenient storage area for controllers, electronics, and cables, providing a clean look and keeping components out of sight. It is carefully designed for safety and security in public areas such as retail settings, education, and mass transit. Its slotted panel boards allow for easy attachments of components, and large pass-through openings improve wire connections to monitors. Its universal design is compatible with almost all TVs and can easily be reused when TVs need to be replaced. It is compatible with most Crimson mounting solutions.