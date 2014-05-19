Crimsom's CM Series at InfoComm 2014

Crimson AV’s new CM Series of Menu Board Multi-monitor mounts will be at InfoComm 2014, Booth #C5430.
CML 2x5 Menu Board
The product benefits the commercial integrator or those working a commercial environment, in which multiple displays are often used together in a single installation for applications like digital signage, wayfinding, and hospitality, especially where digital menu board systems are used.
The CM Menu Board Multi-Monitor mounting system is designed to reduce installer assembly, installation, and alignment time for inline multiple-display arrays and menu board installations and does so at lower price points.
- The CM Series joins Crimson’s lineup of fully modular AV mounting solutions that allows installers to mount single or multiple displays to wall, floors, fixtures, or from the ceiling in either landscape or portrait orientation with minimal visual interference. Other installer-friendly features provided by the line include Crimson’s simplified alignment design, which allows for adjusting the visual aesthetic without the need to adjust or re-mount displays, proprietary locks for increased security, and other time-saving features.