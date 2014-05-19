Crimsom's CM Series at InfoComm 2014

Crimson AV’s new CM Series of Menu Board Multi-monitor mounts will be at InfoComm 2014, Booth #C5430.

CML 2x5 Menu Board

The product benefits the commercial integrator or those working a commercial environment, in which multiple displays are often used together in a single installation for applications like digital signage, wayfinding, and hospitality, especially where digital menu board systems are used.

The CM Menu Board Multi-Monitor mounting system is designed to reduce installer assembly, installation, and alignment time for inline multiple-display arrays and menu board installations and does so at lower price points.