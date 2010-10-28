Peerless Industries has launched a specially designed ultra thin, articulating wall mount for the Samsung Class 9000 Series 3D LED HDTV. It's the first articulating mount compatible with the Samsung 9000 Series TVs and holds the screen 1.25-inches from the wall, pivots 90 degrees left or right, and tilts five degrees forward or backward. For more information, visit peerlessmounts.com
Peerless and Samsung Team Up on Ultra Thin Mount
