Crestron TSS-752 7-Inch Room Scheduling Touch Screen

The TSS-752 features a seven-inch widescreen capacitive color display with ample space for essential meeting and scheduling information. Smart Graphics delivers a dynamic, gesture-driven user experience with advanced, customizable room scheduling capabilities. The TSS-752 features new side-mounted, multi-colored LEDs that act as beacons to provide a clear indication of a room’s status. Mounted on the wall outside each room, it allows anyone to see at a glance if a room is available or in use, and view details about the current meeting. A simple swipe of the finger across the new scrolling calendar ribbon conveniently reveals the room’s entire schedule. Upcoming meetings and open time slots are clearly displayed on a scrolling calendar ribbon, and users can even reserve a room right on the spot from the touch screen.

Enhanced Room Scheduling

The TSS-752 eliminates the time-wasting, productivity-draining practice of wandering hallways searching for an available room to hold your meeting. It eliminates confusion over which room is booked – by whom, and for how long – and allows organizations to maximize their meeting facilities. The TSS-752 is designed to be part of a complete enterprise room scheduling solution using Fusion RV Remote Asset Management Software, enabling tight integration with popular scheduling applications like Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, IBM Notes, CollegeNET R25, and Google Calendar. Through its color touch screen, the TSS-752 provides advanced room scheduling capabilities that can be customized to suit the needs of any organization.

A choice of mounting options allows the TSS-752 to be installed in places other touch screens can’t. It can be installed in a wall over a standard two-gang electrical box, or mounted to virtually any flat surface—even glass, granite, or marble.

For more information, including specifications, photos, pricing, and accessories visit the TSS-752 product page.