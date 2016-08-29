Crestron Ships New Compact Meeting Room Solution

The What: Crestron is now shipping its new DigitalMedia DM-DGE-200-C, a powerful, compact, low-cost, and simple meeting room solution for multiple applications.



DM-DGE-200-C by Crestron The What Else: The DM-DGE-200-C offers auto-switching between HDMI and 4K/60 DM input, auto-display on/off, and H.264 decoding, IR control, and direct connectivity to Microsoft Exchange and Crestron Fusion Cloud via the LAN port for room scheduling and data collection. The DM-DGE-200-C features a built-in graphics engine to generate custom welcome screens and messaging, and to provide Crestron control graphics and web browsing for the Crestron TSD-2020 20² touch display, or for a third-party large-format touch display.

The DM-DGE-200-C generates branded welcome screens including custom graphics, logo, and simple connectivity instructions. Using the motion detector in a USB camera, the DM-DGE-200-C automatically turns on the room display when the first person enters the room, immediately greeting attendees with a professional onscreen display and intuitive directions to start the meeting quickly and easily.

With the web-based setup tool built into the DM-DGE-200-C, users can connect directly to Microsoft Exchange to show the room’s availability on the room display, or detailed meeting information, including the organizer’s name, subject of the meeting, start time, and the duration of the meeting. During the meeting, the room calendar information, including a countdown clock to show the time remaining, can be displayed over the presentation video.

The DM-DGE-200-C also connects directly to Crestron Fusion Cloud enterprise management service using the web-based setup tool. In addition to displaying the room calendar, it enables managers to collect device and room usage data so they can make informed, intelligent decisions to improve workflow. (Collection of room usage data requires in-room motion detection via USB camera.)

With the DM-DGE-200-C synced to Crestron Fusion Cloud for calendaring, knowledge workers can use the Crestron PinPoint app to locate and book rooms right on their phones. If a Crestron AirMedia Presentation Gateway (AM-101) is connected to the DM-DGE-200-C, the app will auto-discover the gateway and instantly connect when they enter the room, providing one-touch wireless presentation capability.

Adding a control system and touchscreen enables active switching between HDMI, 4K/60 DM, and H.264 video sources. The DM-DGE-200-C decodes network AV through its LAN port. Any source signal is transmitted as scaled 4K HDMI to the room display.

The Bottom Line: The DM-DGE-200-C is engineered to give integrators a versatile, compact, powerful, and easy-to-deploy device for a multitude of simple room applications.