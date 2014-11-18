Crestron Ships 6-Zone “Plus Two” Amplifier

Crestron is now shipping its new 6-Zone “Plus Two” Amplifier (C2N-AMP-6X100).

Crestron 6-Zone “Plus Two” Amplifier

Designed specifically for mid-size systems, the C2N-AMP-6X100 combines features from the CNX-PAD8 and Adagio Audio Expander (AAE) to deliver an amazingly flexible solution for whole-home audio distribution. With 12 inputs, 4 stereo-line outputs, Ethernet connectivity, and pre-amp controls, the C2N-AMP-6X100 rounds out the Crestron family of power amplifiers, ensuring integrators have a full range of high-performance solutions for every system design.

“Our new 6-Zone amp is the perfect solution for mid-size systems,” said Dennis Fink, technology manager for Audio Products at Crestron. “It delivers all the inputs and performance homeowners need to enjoy their favorite audio sources in any room. The pre-amp outputs make it easy for integrators to tailor systems to best meet their customers’ needs.”

Each room output on the C2N-AMP-6X100 is capable of 100 Watts for each of the six amplified zones. That’s 50 Watts per channel at 8 Ohms or 75 Watts per channel at 4 Ohms — perfect for driving a house full of Crestron speakers. Outputs also may be bridged to deliver a robust 150 Watts per channel at 8 Ohms to drive an in-wall subwoofer or for increased stereo power.

Two line-level outputs mirror amplified channels 5 and 6, enabling additional amplification, such as powered sub-woofers, to boost performance in large or open spaces. Listeners can select any of the 12 sources from any room in the house and tailor the sound to individual tastes using independent pre-amp style controls for volume, bass, treble, balance, loudness, mute, and mono settings.

In addition to its six amplified room outputs, the C2N-AMP-6X100 also includes two independent line-level outputs to support additional rooms for a total of eight. Each auxiliary output provides a stereo line-level connection with independent controls, providing a perfect solution for integrating surround sound rooms and outdoor spaces into whole home audio systems.