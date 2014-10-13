Crestron Opens Access to Revit Files

The What: It just got easier for architects, lighting designers, and engineers to incorporate Crestron products into their system designs. Crestron has made their Revit files available on the Autodesk Seek website for many of its lighting control products including sensors, dimming and switching enclosures, and touch screens.

The What Else: The new files are built to be easily incorporated into designs, enabling specifiers to work faster and with more accuracy. Another benefit of the new designs is the inclusion of more detail and information. For example, the Revit files for Crestron occupancy and photo sensors provide three-dimensional volumetric coverage patterns to allow accurate placement and face-based hosting.

“We understand the design challenges inherent in every project, from a basic single-room switching solution to lighting systems that incorporate various technologies, depending on the space or code requirements,” said Brian Daley, Crestron VP of sales, commercial lighting. “Our goal is to make life easier for lighting specifiers with user-friendly tools and design services to put systems together quickly.”

The popular Autodesk Revit Architecture building design software enables architectural, design, and engineering firms to collaborate on projects using Building Information Modeling (BIM).

The Bottom Line: To ensure Crestron products are accurately integrated into architectural drawings throughout all phases of design and construction, Autodesk Seek provides Revit, DWG, and BIM files for active design sessions in Autodesk Revit and AutoCAD software.