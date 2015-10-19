Crestron Now Shipping Single-Gang 4K Transmitter and Receiver/Room Controller

Crestron has a new solution for AV pros in need of an easy way to send 4K signals or connect 4K displays in a room. The company's 4K product line now includes the Wall Plate 4K DigitalMedia Transmitter, model DM-TX-4K-100-C-1G, and the Wall Plate 4K DigitalMedia Receiver and Room Controller, model DM-RMC-4K-100-C-1G, featuring serial and IR ports for device control.

Direct replacements for the DM-TX1-C-1G and DM-RX1-C-1G, and fully HDBaseT compliant, the DM-TX-4K-100-C-1G and DM-RMC-4K-100-C-1G provide a simple signal interface and control solution for a single HD or 4K display device as part of a complete DM system.



Available in black or white, these low-cost 4K transmitters and receivers drop right into standard one-gang electrical boxes with no special back box or wiring required. They can be powered using the included wall mount power pack, or via PoDM (Power over DigitalMedia). Mounted discreetly in the wall, with only a single HDMI cable protruding, they complement today's super-thin 4K displays.



The DM-TX-4K-100-C-1G and DM-RMC-4K-100-C-1G are ideal for applications such as banquet halls, hotels, and convention centers with room divider systems. These spaces typically do not have displays and TVs permanently mounted. Multiple transmitters and receivers can be mounted in the wall all around the room and in four-inch deep floor boxes. Then, a 4K display can be transported into the room and plugged in wherever and whenever it's needed.



A single cable connects either device to a DM switcher, transmitting or receiving video, audio, control, networking, and power signals all through one category cable. A single HDMI input (DM-TX-4K-100-C-1G) or output (DM-RMC-4K-100-C-1G) port supports video at resolutions up to 4K (4096x2160). For rooms in which an HDBaseT display is installed, the DM-TX-4K-100-C-1G can transmit the HDBaseT signal directly to the display without any converters or receivers required.



The DM-TX-4K-100-C-1G and DM-RMC-4K-100-C-1G include built-in serial and IR control ports to allow programmable control of the connected display or other devices, such as cameras and Blu-ray players. They also support CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) as an alternative to conventional control methods.



When connected to a Crestron control system, the DM-RMC-4K-100-C-1G can control the room display, eliminating the need for any dedicated control wires or IR emitters.