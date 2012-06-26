AES 133rd Convention Planning Underway

Pictured (l-r) Even Peebles, Alan Seefeldt, Chris Plunkett, Veronique Larcher, Jessica Livingston, Jeffrey McKnight, Valerie Tyler, Christopher Smith, David Bowles, Bill Wray, Michael Knowles, Jim McTigue, Steven Green, Roger Furness, (A/V consultant) Dave Molnar, Bob Moses and Bob Megantz. Not pictured: David Bialik, John Krivit, Ezequiel Morfi, Steve Martz, Mike Wells, Jose Garcia, Nathan Brock, Brian McCarty, Conrad Cooke, Michael McConnellLet the buzz begin... Deep into preparation for the 133rd AES Convention, the planning committee began meeting in January to develop innovative new programs for the event set for October 26-29 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

Veteran co-chairs Valerie Tyler and Jim McTigue recruited a stellar collaborative team, mixing seasoned convention pros with enthusiastic new chairs to insure a, highly relevant convention. "Our objective is to infuse our events with meaningful tracks that anticipate and inform shifting industry trends," Tyler said. "As San Francisco remains a bastion of innovative thinking, we are well-positioned to keep ahead of the curve."

"Highlighting these new track introductions is a Project Studio Expo with a two-day series of clinics on best practices, and techniques on all aspects of creating and operating a small studio. They've invested in this gear, we want to help them take full advantage of it," said McTigue. "This year's convention will also see the introduction of two new tracks. Nathan Brock will chair the Networked Audio Track, and Brian McCarty will chair the Sound For Pictures Track,” McTigue noted. " Additionally, we have confirmed a notable keynote speaker TBA soon."

The convention will also feature a remodeled Student Product Design Competition, which will tap into students’ unlimited capacity for 'blue-sky' thinking. Education Committee co-chairs John Krivit and Ezequiel Morfi and advisor Scott Dorsey anticipate a wealth of revolutionary ideas.

"The Committee is mounting a variety of events which will be hard to miss," reported AES executive director Bob Moses. "On top of that list is a rare screening of The Wrecking Crew. This highly anticipated documentary about the studio musicians who played on countless Gold & Platinum hits has been withheld from distribution due to complex performance rights issues. Technical Tours Chair Jessica Livingston has secured an AES screening of the film. It promises to be a very hot ticket."

Moses regards these special events as prime examples of the enduring need for on-site conventions. "During the first six months of my executive directorship I've spoken with hundreds of exhibitors, educators, attendees, event developers and participants," he said. "Virtually every one of them has emphasized the value of the 'human connection.' Social media remains a vital and constantly growing part of our messaging effort. But, the opportunity for face-to-face networking remains indisputable. On-site conventions will continue to play an integral role in the AES mandate to help our attendees 'Listen, Learn, and Connect.'"

The 133rd AES Convention Committee boasts an all star-line up analogous to the famed Wrecking Crew. The key difference is Convention Committee members are volunteers! Co-chairs Jim McTigue and Valerie Tyler are pooling their time and energy with: Broadcast/Streaming Chair, David Bialik; Education Co-Chairs, John Krivit and Ezequiel Morfi; Facilities Chair, Bob Megantz; Game Audio Chair, Steve Martz; Historical Chair, Bill Wray; Live Sound Chair, Michael "Bink" Knowles; Master Classes/Tutorials Co-Chairs, Mike Wells and Jose "Vene" Garcia; Networked Audio Chair, Nathan Brock; Papers Co-Chairs, Veronique Larcher & Alan Seefeldt; Product Design Chair, Conrad Cooke; Sound For Pictures Chair, Brian McCarty; Special Events Chair, Christopher Smith; Tech Tours Chair, Jessica Livingston; Volunteers Co-Chairs, Evan Peebles and Michael McConnell and, Workshops Co-Chairs, David Bowles, and Jeffrey McKnight.