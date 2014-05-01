Crestron FT-TSC600 FlipTopTM Touch Screen

The Crestron FT-TSC600 FlipTop Touch Screen Control System provides a configurable control and connectivity solution in a stylish black anodized or brushed aluminum flush mount tabletop design. It features a built-in 3-Series control processor, brilliant five-inch color touch screen with Smart GraphicsTM, Rava, and H.264 streaming video that combine to deliver a complete, space-saving controller for any small conference room or similar space. The built-in connection compartment keeps interface cables and connectors at the ready for plugging in laptop computers, mobile devices, AV sources, and other equipment. New universal cutout size fits all new and future FlipTops.

A FlipTop Touch Screen Control System is an ideal complement to a DigitalMedia system or any other AV system. It provides an intuitive and inviting “front end” for the more complex and mundane technology beneath the tabletop and throughout the room. The integrated touch screen and control processor can provide total control for an entire room, offering a fully-customizable user interface for selecting presentation sources, adjusting audio levels, dimming the lights, and even calling for lunch service. Advanced capabilities include displaying full-motion video and hands-free audio conferencing.