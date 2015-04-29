Crestron DigitalMedia 4K Multimedia Presentation Switchers Expansion

The What: Crestron has expanded its DigitalMedia 4K multimedia presentation switchers. All models of the feature 4K switching and scaling come with simple setup powered by new Crestron .AV Framework technology and has three versatile solutions to match specific needs.

The What Else: Based on the powerful DMP3-4K-150-C, the all-new, all-in-one 4K Scaling Presentation Switcher (HD-MD8X1-4K) provides a well priced 4K auto-switching solution for smaller rooms, such as huddle spaces, and smaller budgets. With up to eight inputs, the HD-MD8X1-4K provides the perfect fit for rooms that require connection to the room display via HDMI. The built-in 4K scaler can convert any resolution to any other resolution, up to 4096x2160.

The 4K Scaling Presentation Switcher with HDBaseT Output (DM-MD8X1-4K-C) delivers all of the features of the HD-MD8X1-4K, plus a mic input and a DM output, so HDBaseT can be run to the room display. It's the perfect fit for rooms larger than a huddle space.

If you want to use remote transmitters, or program your own system, the 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System (DMPS3-4K-150-C) is the answer. This system is ideal for classrooms, small and medium conference rooms, and huddle spaces. It adds a powerful 3-Series Control System and two DM inputs for a 10X1 4K switching solution, and can be used with either .AV Framework or SIMPL Windows for custom programming.