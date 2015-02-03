Crestron Digital Media 3.0 at ISE Amsterdam

Crestron will be on hand, exhibiting, at Integrated Systems Europe 2015 in Amsterdam, February 10–12, with their new DM 3.0 standard-based products, and demonstrations of DigitalMedia 4K products.

“A decade ago, Crestron laid the foundation for DigitalMedia, the AV distribution technology that would go on to transform the industry. Today DM 3.0, the new digital standard for every room, does it again,” says Fred Bargetzi, Chief Technology Officer at Crestron. “DM 3.0 is four core digital standards: uncompressed bit-for-bit 4K/60 distribution and scaling, streaming AV, enterprise-class IT solution, and end-to-end scalable solutions for every room type.”

Crestron will be showing the following DM 4K products at ISE 2015, each of which meet one or more requirements of the DM 3.0 standard:

4K/60 Hz scaler

The 4K DigitalMedia Receiver & Room Controller with Scaler (DM-RMC-4K-SCALER-C) has a scaler chip, developed at the Crestron Research Center. The scaler can convert any resolution and frame rate to any other resolution and frame rate, up to 4096x2160 at 60 Hz.

4K DigitalMedia Presentation System

The 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System (DMPS3-4K-150-C) has 4K switching and scaling with setup driven by Crestron .AV Framework. It combines DM technology with an IP-based 3-Series Control System, 10X1 4K/60 switcher, mic mixer, and audio DSP. The built-in 4K scaler converts any resolution and frame rate to any other resolution and frame rate, up to 4096x2160/30.

Single-gang 4K transmitter and receiver

Both the Wall Plate 4K DigitalMedia Transmitter (DM-TX1-4K-C-1G) and Wall Plate 4K DigitalMedia Receiver (DM-RX1-4K-C-1G) are powered over DM. Using CEC, many devices can be controlled through their HDMI® connections. Available in both black and white, both devices utilize a standard electrical box for installation.

4K HDBaseT input cards

The 4K DigitalMedia Input Card for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-C) and 4K DigitalMedia Input Card with Downmixing for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-C-DSP) provide a single DM or HDBaseT input for any DM switcher with modular input card slots, and handles 4K and Ultra HD video resolutions. Available with a DSP for stereo downmixing of multichannel input signals to enable simultaneous distribution of multichannel and 2-channel audio.

4K HDMI output cards

The 2-Channel 4K DigitalMedia Output Card for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-HDO) provides two 4K HDMI outputs and two balanced audio outputs with volume control.

DM Ultra Cable

DigitalMedia Ultra Cable, Low Smoke Zero Halogen (DM-CBL-ULTRA-LSZH) meets the requirements for use in Europe per IEC 60332-1 specifications. It delivers 4K HDMI signals via HDBaseT over long distances. DM Ultra Cable exceeds HDMI specification, which allows less than one pixel error per billion, for HDBaseT distribution of 4K content up to 100 meters. With a CAT7a shielded twisted pair cable, it’s engineered to perform on a 10 gigabit Ethernet connection.

4K HDMI distribution amplifiers

The 1-to-2 4K HDMI Distribution Amplifier (HD-DA2-4K-E), 1-to-4 4K HDMI Distribution Amplifier (HD-DA4-4K-E), and 1-to-8 4K HDMI Distribution Amplifier (HD-DA8-4K-E) split one 4K HDMI source to two, four, or eight separate outputs, respectively.