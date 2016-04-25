Crestron Awarded New York State AV Equipment Contract

Crestron has been awarded the New York State Audio Visual Equipment & Accessories Contract (Group 38806; Award 22844-E*). All New York State governmental agencies have been encouraged to use this contract in order to streamline the procurement of AV solutions that meet the state’s standards for performance, reliability, and scalability.

Under the terms of the contract, state agencies can now work closely with the sales team at Crestron to obtain the products, solutions, and support necessary to their success. As an authorized contract holder, Crestron, and its network of dealers, strives to give agencies the confidence that their needs will be met effectively and efficiently.

“We are proud to become a New York State contract-holder,” said Greg Fechner, director of government sales at Crestron. “It enables us to provide more opportunities to our dealers, and to support NYS government partners quickly and even more efficiently. On top of that, this contract reaffirms that Crestron provides the best technology and support in the industry for government customers.”

Crestron products and solutions available under the contract include digital AV distribution and control using Crestron DigitalMedia, as well as a full assortment of high-performance audio components and speakers.