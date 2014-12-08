Crestron AirMedia Takes Control

The What: Crestron AirMedia already makes wireless AV presentation and collaboration from mobile devices incredibly easy. Now, with moderator mode, presenters and instructors can easily control the room and prevent “presentation chaos.” They simply select whose content to share and whose content to not share from the AirMedia web page or Crestron touch screen.

The What Else: Up to thirty-two people can connect to AirMedia at the same time in the same room. In Quad View mode, up to four presenters’ content can be displayed simultaneously, making true collaboration possible. Each person simply pushes the “show me” button to display content from his or her device.

The AirMedia app can be managed and monitored with Crestron Fusion enterprise management software and Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP). This is especially valuable when AirMedia is used as a stand-alone device, for example, without a Crestron control system.

The Bottom Line: Crestron has made it easy to take advantage of the latest AirMedia features. Simply download the free update.